Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,411 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,934. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,741 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

