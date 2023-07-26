Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 693 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.05. 595,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,144. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.