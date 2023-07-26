Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,403 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $235,218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4,336.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 616,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,422,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after buying an additional 605,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 2,488,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,637. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

