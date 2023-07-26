Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.52. 285,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,978. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

