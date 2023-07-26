Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $147,125,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $81,541,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $389.49. The stock had a trading volume of 161,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,784. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.97.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.