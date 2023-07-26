Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.54

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 350102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Reunion Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$592.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

