Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 137.67

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.77) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 3.1 %

RIO traded down GBX 165 ($2.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,229 ($67.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,430,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The company has a market cap of £65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 923.26, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($82.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,040.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,442.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.10) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,548.92). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($94.88) to GBX 6,800 ($87.19) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,600 ($71.80) to GBX 5,500 ($70.52) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,390 ($69.11) price target (up previously from GBX 5,350 ($68.60)) on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,091.54 ($78.11).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

