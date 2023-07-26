Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Shares Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $10.50. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rithm Capital traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30. 6,572,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 4,142,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

