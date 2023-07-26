Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.90 EPS.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 4,185,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

