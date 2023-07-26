Robert J. Martsching Sells 5,326 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. 57,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.98%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 356,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

