Robert Lee Hanson Sells 12,299 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.23. The stock had a trading volume of 242,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $272.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.