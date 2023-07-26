Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance

RVTTY remained flat at $10.23 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates live games; and develops new games based on Angry Birds characters and new intellectual properties (IPs); and licenses the Angry Birds brand to product manufacturers and content producers, and characters to third parties, as well as consumer products, movies, animations, and other entertainment products; and IPs for tangible goods, promotional campaigns, and location-based entertainment, including activity parks.

