RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. 20,090,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. RTX has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RTX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 711,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $116,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 17.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

