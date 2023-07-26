Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS.

Shares of R traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. 927,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,616. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 175.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

