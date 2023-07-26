Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAIA traded up $16.49 on Wednesday, reaching $413.11. 120,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.65.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 7,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after buying an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

