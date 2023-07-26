Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $175,764.05 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,442. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.57. The company has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

