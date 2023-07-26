Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 249,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 318,446 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

