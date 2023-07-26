Sanford C. Bernstein Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. 2,203,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $224.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.37.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

