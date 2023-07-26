Sanofi (SNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

