Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Katharina Beumelburg Sells 1,339 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 8,006,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,960. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

