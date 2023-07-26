Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,929,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,806. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

