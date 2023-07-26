Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida



Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

