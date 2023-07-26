Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SELB. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 422,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

