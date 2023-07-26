SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,845 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Amundi grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after buying an additional 6,899,029 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 4,243,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,209. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.