SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 458,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,592. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

