SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 384.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 405,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

