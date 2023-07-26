SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 233.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.19. The stock had a trading volume of 180,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.69.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

