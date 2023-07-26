SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,948 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1,135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 377,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

ELS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

