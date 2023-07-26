SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 23,580 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 205.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 581.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of IP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,477. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

