SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,418 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 600.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.93. 662,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

