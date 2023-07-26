SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

