SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,951 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 557,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

