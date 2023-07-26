SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 283,394 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,394 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 169,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,175 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $710,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 53,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,702,133. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

