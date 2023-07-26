SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Vericel worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vericel by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. 504,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.78. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

