Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY23 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.30-$9.70 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.90. 2,282,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,464. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average of $235.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.50.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

