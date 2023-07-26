Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) is one of 218 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Competitors 120 641 1356 15 2.59

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. N/A N/A 0.46 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Competitors $735.08 million -$14.68 million 211.72

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Shionogi & Co., Ltd.. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Competitors -56.89% -411.53% -9.79%

Dividends

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $19.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.4%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 55.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; S-120083 for Inflammatory pain; S-010887 for Neuropathic pain; S-117957 for Insomnia; sivopixant for Neuropathic pain, and Refractory/unexplained chronic cough; Zuranolone for Depression; SDT-001, Inattentive ADHD pediatric; BPN14770 for Alzheimer's disease; and S-237648 and S-309309 for Obesity. In addition, the company develops ADR-001 for Decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-723595 for NASH; S-588410 for Esophageal and Bladder cancer; S-488210 for Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-588210 for Solid tumor; S-222611 for Malignant tumor; S-770108 for Idiopathic pulmonary; SR-0379 for Cutaneous ulcer; S-005151 for Stroke and Epidermolysis bullosa; S-531011 for Solid tumor; and S-600918 and S-217622 for COVID-19, as well as S-555739 for Control of the aggravation of COVID-19. Further, it offers antibody test kits for COVID-19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Nagasaki University, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and The Kitasato University to develop antimalarial drugs. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

