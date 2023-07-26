Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $65.57, but opened at $67.00. Shopify shares last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 1,774,834 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Get Shopify alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.