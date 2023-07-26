Short Interest in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Drops By 53.8%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Nemaura Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nemaura Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMRD Free Report ) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Nemaura Medical worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nemaura Medical in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

