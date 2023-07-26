Short Interest in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Drops By 53.8%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nemaura Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Nemaura Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.43.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nemaura Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nemaura Medical in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
About Nemaura Medical
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
