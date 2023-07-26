Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Drops By 50.6%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

U.S. GoldMining stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,113. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.