Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Drops By 50.6%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance
U.S. GoldMining stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,113. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67.
About U.S. GoldMining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. GoldMining
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.