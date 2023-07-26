Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Drops By 50.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Down 10.9 %

VMNGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,812. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

