Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Drops By 50.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Down 10.9 %
VMNGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,812. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
