Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Decreases By 51.3%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 64,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.4677 dividend. This is a positive change from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

