Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Drops By 52.9%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WH Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 56,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. WH Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

