Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Drops By 52.9%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WH Group Trading Up 2.3 %
WH Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 56,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. WH Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.35.
About WH Group
