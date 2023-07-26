Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,442,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Brookfield by 0.8% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 447,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.5% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. 1,452,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

