Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,837. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

