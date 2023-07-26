Signaturefd LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 109,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,042. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sidoti began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,518 shares of company stock worth $1,427,054. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

