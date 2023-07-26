Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $149.88. 1,476,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,027. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.