Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,143 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.