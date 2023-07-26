Signaturefd LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.11. 686,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,048. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $97.60 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

