Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 634,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,424. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,260.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

