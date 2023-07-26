Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.69. The stock had a trading volume of 167,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after buying an additional 284,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.